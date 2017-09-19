Chevy Cruze Driver Wanted For Causing Serious Motorcycle Crash

TECUMSEH (WWJ) – Police in southern Michigan are searching for the driver of a Chevrolet Cruze who apparently caused a serious motorcycle crash.

The accident happened around 5:45 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 16 at the intersection of Staib and Newburg roads just north of Tecumseh in Lenawee County.

Police say a motorcycle driven by a 42-year-old Clinton man was traveling west on Staib Road when a vehicle drove into his lane, forcing him to take evasive actions to avoid a head-on crash. The man lost control of his motorcycle, running off the roadway and into a ditch. He suffered serious injuries and was transported by a Survival Flight helicopter to the University of Michigan Hospital in Ann Arbor.

Witnesses on scene described the vehicle that caused the crash as a dark-color Chevrolet Cruze sedan, according to police, but the license plate number and driver description are unknown.

Anyone with information on the crash is asked to contact police at 734-242-3500.

