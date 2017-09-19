Detroit-Windsor Tunnel To Close For Renovations

DETROIT (WWJ) – Heads up in your travel plans include a trip to Canada in the coming days.

Officials say the Detroit-Windsor Tunnel will be closed for 10 days, beginning on Wednesday, October 20. The closure is to finish the final stages of a $21 million renovation, which has already included masonry and electrical work.

The Detroit-Windsor Tunnel (DWT) and Windsor-Detroit Tunnel Corporation (WDTC) says the work will shift in October to the replacement of the concrete ceiling and other infrastructure improvements.

After the 30th, the tunnel be closed overnights for various stretches, lasting until next June.

Here is the complete schedule:

• Oct. 20-30 – The tunnel will be closed from 8 p.m. Oct 20 through 5:30 a.m. Oct 30.

• Oct. 30-Nov. 22: The tunnel will be closed 8 p.m.-5:30 a.m. Sunday-Thursday.

• Nov. 23-26: The tunnel will be open to traffic.

• Nov. 27-Dec. 23: The tunnel will be closed 8 p.m.- 5:30 a.m. Sunday-Thursday.

• Dec. 23-Jan. 1, 2018: The tunnel will be open to traffic.

• Jan. 2-mid-June: The tunnel will be closed from 8 p.m.- 5:30 a.m. Sunday-Thursday.

If that doesn’t work for you, there’s the Ambassador Bridge.

An estimated 12,000 international travelers us the tunnel daily.