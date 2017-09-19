‘No Patients At Risk’ After Diesel Fuel Spill At Children’s Hospital In Troy

TROY (WWJ) – A cleanup is underway in Troy after a major diesel fuel spill outside Children’s Hospital.
The Troy Fire Department says, just before 12:30 p.m. Tuesday, a 911 caller reported the fuel leaking into a detention pond outside the hospital.
When firefighters arrived on scene — on Big Beaver Road (16 Mile) near Livernois — they found “a large release of diesel fuel” coming from the facility’s on-site generator, which is located approximately 450 feet from the hospital building.
Thankfully, fire officials say, no patients were ever at risk and the spill was quickly stopped. No injuries were reported.
A private contractor is now on site working to remove contaminated soil and fuel from the pond and drainage ditch.
The hospital remains open for business. The cause of the spill is under investigation.