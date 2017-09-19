Jarrad Davis Suffers Brain Injury After Hit From Behind By Odell Beckham [VIDEO]

By: Will Burchfield

@burchie_kid

The Lions’ 24-10 win over the Giants on Monday night didn’t come without a cost.

Rookie linebacker Jarrad Davis left the game in the fourth quarter with a brain injury after his head collided with the leg of Giants’ running back Paul Perkins.

Davis, 21, was flung into Perkins’ path by Odell Beckham Jr., who appeared to commit a block in the back that wasn’t called.

The rookie went down clutching his head and was tended to on the field by team trainers and head coach Jim Caldwell. Davis was briefly evaluated in the injury tent on Detroit’s sideline before being taken to the locker room.

He did not return.

Lions rookie gets hurt after taking a cheap shot to the back pic.twitter.com/f61C2jCVe5 — Detroit Videos 🎥 (@DetroitVideos) September 19, 2017

Davis apparently declined an interview request after the game and the team said he was barred from talking to the media, which means he’s in the NFL’s concussion protocol. He now faces a five-step return-to-play process.

Prior to his injury, Davis recorded six tackles, including the first sack of his career.

Jarrad Davis: Suplex King pic.twitter.com/USn9CTt6Az — Detroit Videos 🎥 (@DetroitVideos) September 19, 2017

Davis was replaced by fellow 2017 draft pick Jalen Reeves-Maybin. It’s unclear whether Davis will be available for the Lions’ Week 3 matchup versus the NFC Champion Atlanta Falcons.