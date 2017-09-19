Karsch And Anderson Champ And Chump Of The Weekend

Champ: Matthew Boyd for his one-hit shutout Sunday afternoon against the Chicago White Sox.
On Boyd’s 115th pitch, Anderson sliced a 2-0 changeup on the low, outside corner to the opposite field. The ball went over right fielder Nick Castellanos and bounced off the wall on a hop.
The Detroit left-hander closed out a 12-0 win over the White Sox for the first nine-inning complete game of his professional career.
Chump: Adelaide Byrd and her scorecard for the Canelo and Triple G fight Saturday evening.
Alvarez rallied late to win the last three rounds on each scorecard and pull out the draw, though both fighters claimed victory.
“I won 7-8 rounds easily,” Alvarez said. “I was superior inside the ring.”
“Today people give me draw. I focus on boxing,” Golovkin said. “Look my belts, I’m still champion. I’ve not lost.”
Golovkin was the aggressor throughout and landed punches that had put other fighters to the canvas. But he couldn’t knock Alvarez down, and the Mexican boxer more than stood his own in exchanges with Triple G. The two were still brawling as the final seconds ticked down.