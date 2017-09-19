CBS 6226905 West 11 Mile Road Southfield, MI 48033 Station Phone: 248-355-7000 Twitter | Facebook     Email / Contact Forms Web Team Community Affairs Local TV Programming Sales Inquiries Technical/Reception Network FAQ/Feedback  WWJ-TV is part of the CBS Television Stations Group (as is sister station WKBD), one of the largest broadcast groups in the country. […]
Lions Serenade Martha Ford In Locker Room After Win Over Giants [VIDEO]

Filed Under: Jim Caldwell, Martha Ford, Will Burchfield

By: Will Burchfield
@burchie_kid

The Lions had a lot to celebrate on Monday night — a win over the Giants, a 2-0 start to the season and owner Martha Ford’s birthday.

Ford turned 92 on Saturday.

After Jim Caldwell commended his team in the locker room, he asked, “Is Mrs. Ford in here?”

“It’s a nice birthday present for her,” Caldwell said of the Lions’ convincing 24-10 victory.

Ford strolled in moments later, along with a few family members, and was serenaded with a boisterous rendition of ‘Happy Birthday.’

Ford assumed full ownership of the Lions in 2014, after the passing of her husband William Ford. Since then, the team owns a record of 29-21.

Detroit is 2-0 for the first time since 2011.

The Lions welcome in the NFC Champion Falcons in Week 3, one of the two other 2-0 teams in the NFC.

“Now, next phase. We move on,” Caldwell told his team. “We can celebrate on the airplane, have a good time, that kind of thing. But we have to get focused on this next opponent. It’s going to be a pretty tough one at home.”

