Jogger Nicknamed ‘Mad Pooper’ On The Run In Colorado

(WWJ) – It certainly stinks, but a news story out of Colorado is making headlines nationwide due to its bizarre nature.

Residents in a Colorado Springs have asked police to investigate, identify and step in to stop a yet-unidentified jogger who has been leaving a mess around the neighborhood for nearly two months now.

According to reports, the woman — nicknamed the “Mad Pooper” by local residents — has been popping a squat wherever she pleases, defecating on the side of the road, close to people’s homes, and even in front of kids.

The Gazette in Colorado Springs spoke with one fed up neighbor who said the offender does this nasty business at least once a week, and she wants it to stop. The perpetrator could face charges of indecent exposure and public defecation, police told the Kansas City Star.

Luckily for metro Detroiters this is happening far from home; but the Southeast Michigan area is certainly not immune to such an offense. In a similar case back in 2014, police spent months searching a so-called “mystery pooper” responsible for defecating on playground slides in an Ypsilanti park. Police made contact with the suspect in May of that year and the slides have been feces-free ever since.

Anyone who can identify the woman captured on camera in the Colorado case is asked to call the Falcon division of the Colorado Springs Police Department at 719-444-7240.