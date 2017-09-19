CBS 6226905 West 11 Mile Road Southfield, MI 48033 Station Phone: 248-355-7000 Twitter | Facebook     Email / Contact Forms Web Team Community Affairs Local TV Programming Sales Inquiries Technical/Reception Network FAQ/Feedback  WWJ-TV is part of the CBS Television Stations Group (as is sister station WKBD), one of the largest broadcast groups in the country. […]
WWJ Newsradio 950LISTEN LIVE | TOP NEWS | TRAFFIC | WEATHER | PROMOTIONS | EVENTS Welcome to WWJ Newsradio 950 on CBSDetroit.com! Welcome to WWJ Newsradio 950 – Detroit’s ONLY all news radio station, with accurate and dependable traffic and weather updates on the 8s, 24 hours-a-day. WWJ Newsradio 950 has joined forces with 97.1 The Ticket and CBS 62 to give you […]
97.1 The TicketToday’s Detroit Sports News | Today’s Weather Forecast | Promotions About 97.1 The Ticket 26455 American Drive Southfield, MI 48034 Call the in-studio line at (248) 539-9797. (248) 327-2900 Map Directions Send a comment or suggestion to the CBS Detroit web team. Programming feedback can be sent to: Jimmy Powers, 97.1 The Ticket Program Director Market Manager: debbie.kenyon@cbsradio.com Contesting […]
CBS Sports Radio 1270Today’s Detroit Sports News | Today’s Weather Forecast | Contests | Promotions About CBS Sports Radio 1270 26455 American Drive Southfield, MI 48034 (248) 327-2900 Map Directions Send a comment or suggestion to the CBS Detroit web team. Programming feedback can be sent to: Jimmy Powers, CBS Sports Radio 1270 Program Director Market Manager: debbie.kenyon@cbsradio.com Advertising questions: […]

Michigan State Looks To Shift Run Game To Higher Gear

Filed Under: Michigan State, notre dame

By MATTHEW B. MOWERY, Associated Press

EAST LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Michigan State has run the ball effectively through two games. The scary thing for Notre Dame — this week’s opponent — is that LJ Scott hasn’t even gotten going yet.

Scott accounted for a little more than a third of the Spartans’ 260 rushing yards in last year’s 36-28 win. If MSU can match that production in Saturday’s prime-time game, there’s a good chance the Megaphone Trophy stays where it is for the foreseeable future.

MSU’s offense has not been perfect but certainly good enough for a 2-0 start.

“I’d say we’re a 7.5 out of 10,” center Brian Allen said. “But the most encouraging thing is that we haven’t played our best football yet, from an offensive line standpoint, from an offense. Playing as well as we have for the first two games, it’s just kind of reassuring just that there’s so much more left in our offense, left in the O-line unit.

“It’s encouraging that we’re playing pretty good right now, but there’s a lot of room to be better. In past weeks, we could get away with having a bad play here or there, or a (missed assignment) here or there, but we have to be perfect on Saturday, if we want to win.”

With a new quarterback and a wideout unit boasting just 14 career catches coming into the season, the anticipation was that the offense would lean heavily on its three-headed running back corps, and on Scott in particular. Scott started the season on the watch list for the Doak Walker award.

The junior was held to 39 yards on 15 carries in the opener against Bowling Green, though, coughing up a key fumble on the doorstep of the end zone. He managed to get untracked against Western Michigan, finishing with 86 yards.

Surprisingly, it’s been quarterback Brian Lewerke who has led the team in rushing with 150 yards through two games, including a 61-yard touchdown on a read-option play.

Wideout Darrell Stewart Jr. is the team’s third-leading rusher (98 yards) on six carries, while Gerald Homes (82) and Madre London (75) have contributed to a rushing attack averaging 5.4 yards a carry.

The Irish (2-1) are in a similar position with junior quarterback Brandon Wimbush leading a rush offense ranked fifth in the nation, racking up 207 of Notre Dame’s 515 yards against Boston College.

That presents a challenge for MSU’s traditionally stingy run defense.

“(DeShone) Kiser last year was more of a pro-style quarterback, but he could get out and run when he needed to,” linebacker Chris Frey said. “Wimbush has a cannon. The dude can throw the ball far. He might not be as accurate as Kiser, but what he does a little better is he can get out and run. That adds to their game, and allows them to expand on what they do,”

Frey says there are two kinds of quarterbacks for which a team must prepare. There’s a “kill guy,” who sits in the pocket, allowing the defense to take a shot at him. And there’s a “capture guy,” a scrambler who poses a danger.

Which is Lewerke? Frey laughed.

“He’s a little bit of both,” he said.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Detroit

Best Places To See Indie Rock In DetroitIt's called Detroit Rock City for a reason.
Guide: Best Barbecue In Metro DetroitSometimes, nothing hits the spot like good barbecue.
Best Ice Cream Shops In Metro DetroitIt's getting warm outside! Take advantage of it.

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch