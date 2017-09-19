CBS 6226905 West 11 Mile Road Southfield, MI 48033 Station Phone: 248-355-7000 Twitter | Facebook     Email / Contact Forms Web Team Community Affairs Local TV Programming Sales Inquiries Technical/Reception Network FAQ/Feedback  WWJ-TV is part of the CBS Television Stations Group (as is sister station WKBD), one of the largest broadcast groups in the country. […]
Moss Says Griffin Gloated About Shanahans Being Fired

Filed Under: Robert Griffin III, Santana Moss
LANDOVER, MD - OCTOBER 20: Robert Griffin III #10 of the Washington Redskins throws a pass in the third quarter during an NFL game against the Chicago Bears at FedExField on October 20, 2013 in Landover, Maryland. (Photo by Patrick McDermott/Getty Images)

By The Associated Press

Santana Moss says Robert Griffin III took credit for coach Mike Shanahan and offensive coordinator Kyle Shanahan being fired by the Washington Redskins.

During his weekly radio appearance on FM-106.7 in Washington on Monday, Moss says it bothered him that Griffin acted like the Shanahans’ treatment of him was what got them fired after the 2013 season. Griffin responded on Twitter, saying, “To openly lie about me is a betrayal.”

Griffin tweets that he was the “good soldier” in an “impossible situation” with the Redskins after Shanahan said he never wanted him as his quarterback. He adds : “Some so desperately want me to fit this negative narrative that has been pushed about me. But I don’t fit it. Never have. Never will.”

Moss says Griffin taking joy in the Shanahans being fired was “the dumbest mistake you can ever make in this league” and adds that when Jay Gruden was hired as coach, he ripped Griffin in meetings because he wasn’t doing the things needed to win football games.
For more NFL coverage: http://www.pro32.ap.org and http://www.twitter.com/AP_NFL

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

