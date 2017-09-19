New Ordinance Will Require 20 Percent Of Some Detroit Housing To Be Affordable 

DETROIT (WWJ) – Detroit City Council has approved a long-awaited affordable housing ordinance.
The plan, approved Tuesday on a vote of eight-to-nothing, requires developers to set aside a certain percentage of housing for low-and-moderate income residents.
The idea was proposed by Councilwoman Mary Sheffield, who thinks the final legislation should have done more to make sure all Detroiters can enjoy the city’s recovery.
“I did approve the ordinance because of how much work we put into this — the housing trust fund is going to really, really set the tone in Detroit, with the $2 million that will be seeded to the fund and I’m looking forward to affordability in Detroit. But,” says Sheffield, “I do believe we could have done a lot more.”
The ordinance will require developers receiving certain government subsidies to make at least 20 percent of their residential housing units affordable.