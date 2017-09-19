Night Duty Cops’ Video Goes Viral With Lip Sync Of Backstreet Boys ‘I Want It That Way’

DETROIT (WWJ) – The Port Huron Police Department in the limelight after three of their officers posted a video of them lip syncing to the popular Backstreet Boys song “I want it that way.”

It started when Tri-Hospital EMS, who made a video, challenged the Port Huron Police Department to do the same. And when they did — it immediately went viral —   the Backstreet Boys themselves even re-tweeting the video.

Community Services Officer Sam Baker says it was a huge surprise to the officers but they are adjusting to the new-found fame.

“It’s funny, they are going to calls, and stopping cars – things like that and the people recognize them,” says Baker. “And in some cases they are even asking them to recreate their lip-sync video – so, they are really enjoying it.”

So far, the video has over 645,000 views on Facebook.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Detroit

Best Places To See Indie Rock In DetroitIt's called Detroit Rock City for a reason.
Guide: Best Barbecue In Metro DetroitSometimes, nothing hits the spot like good barbecue.
Best Ice Cream Shops In Metro DetroitIt's getting warm outside! Take advantage of it.

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch