Police Targeting Distracted Drivers On I-75 In Auburn Hills

AUBURN HILLS (WWJ) – Heads up if you are traveling along I-75 in Auburn Hills on Tuesday.

Police along with Oakland County Sheriff’s Deputies will be targeting distracted drivers as well as drivers who fail to move over a lane as they pass by officers or other emergency response vehicle on the side of the freeway.

Auburn Hills police say thousands have died in car crashes because drivers are distracted by cell phone conversations, emails, text messages and social media. Police officers, firefighters, ambulance and wrecker service personnel have all been injured as a result of distracted driving and drivers failing to “move over” a lane as they pass a stationary emergency vehicle.

