Tigers Pitcher Ferrell Hit In Head By Liner [VIDEO]

By DAVE HOGG, Associated Press

DETROIT (AP) — Detroit Tigers pitcher Jeff Ferrell was alert and responsive after being hit in the head by a line drive Monday night.

Ferrell was struck in the right side of the head by a drive off the bat off Oakland’s Ryon Healy measured at 102.6 mph.

Ferrell never went down, and immediately jogged toward the Tigers dugout. He was met by trainer Kevin Rand, and after a brief examination, was escorted to the Detroit clubhouse.

Ferrell was taken to a hospital and had a precautionary CT scan. The Tigers say he is walking under his own power.

The ball deflected off Ferrell toward first base for an infield single. The play occurred in the eighth inning with the Athletics leading 7-3.

Earlier in the game, Oakland batter Chad Pinder was hit in the helmet by a pitch. He stayed in the game.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

