Timmons Suspended Indefinitely By Dolphins After Going AWOL

Filed Under: Lawrence Timmons, Miami Dolphins

By STEVEN WINE, AP Sports Writer

MIAMI (AP) — Linebacker Lawrence Timmons has been suspended indefinitely by the Miami Dolphins after he went AWOL on the eve of the team’s season opener.

The Dolphins announced the move in a one-sentence news release Tuesday, a day off for the team. Timmons’ agent, Drew Rosenhaus, said he had no immediate comment on the decision.

Timmons disappeared Saturday in Los Angeles the day before Miami’s game at the Chargers. The Dolphins filed a missing person report before making contact with Timmons, who apparently was dealing with a personal matter.

He wasn’t with the Dolphins at the game and didn’t fly back to South Florida on the team plane after Miami’s 19-17 win. Timmons wanted to rejoin the team this week, but coach Adam Gase was angered by his disappearance.
___
For more NFL coverage: http://www.pro32.ap.org and http://www.twitter.com/AP_NFL
___
Follow Steven Wine on Twitter: http://twitter.com/Steve_Wine . His work can be found at http://bigstory.ap.org/content/steven-wine

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Detroit

Best Places To See Indie Rock In DetroitIt's called Detroit Rock City for a reason.
Guide: Best Barbecue In Metro DetroitSometimes, nothing hits the spot like good barbecue.
Best Ice Cream Shops In Metro DetroitIt's getting warm outside! Take advantage of it.

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch