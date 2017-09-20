Dozens Of New Stores To Open At Somerset Collection Before Holiday Season

TROY (WWJ) — Just in time for the upcoming holiday season, Somerset Collection has announced the additions of multiple new retails stores to improve the customers’ shopping experience.

Dozens of new stores will open within the year, bringing nearly 60,000 square feet of retail investment to the state. The new stores vary from clothing outlets to jewelry stores to a candy shop.

“Somerset Collection’s ability to attract and introduce new retail to Michigan is signature to the history and brand of our company,” Nathan Forbes, managing partner of The Forbes Company, said in a release. “We are thrilled to see global brands continue to invest and reinvest in Somerset Collection and our state.”

Some of the more notable newcomers includes ZARA, which carries women’s, men’s and children’s apparel, Timberland, an American outdoor designer wear with a focus on footwear, and Lovesac, an alternative furniture store featuring different styles of bean bags.

Also making it’s Michigan debut is Tesla, who is opening it’s first gallery in the state. The store will serve as a showroom for the luxury electric cars and accessories.

Some of the other stores opening includes Bally, Rolex, J. McLaughlin, Del Toro, See’s Candies, See’s Candies and Verizon Wireless. There are also five other stores that have already opened earlier this year at Somerset — Altar’d State, Alex and Ani, A Pea in the Pod Maternity, Vans and Shinola Detroit.

The growth doesn’t end there. Mall officials also say several signature stores at Somerset Collection have experienced expansions and new line introductions.

