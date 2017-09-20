Detroit Man Charged In Pair Of Farmington Hills Bank Robberies

Filed Under: Farmington Hills

FARMINGTON HILLS (WWJ) – Police and the FBI say a months-long investigation has ended with a two-time Farmington Hills bank robber behind bars.

deshawn lionel browning Detroit Man Charged In Pair Of Farmington Hills Bank Robberies

Deshawn Lionel Browning (Photo: Farmington Hills police)

The Farmington Hills Police Department, working in conjunction with the FBI Oakland County Gang and Violent Crime Task Force, has arrested 34-year-old Deshawn Lionel Browning of Detroit in connection with two crimes in the same area.

According to police, Browning was caught on camera as he robbed a Bank of America on Middlebelt on May 31, and a Chase bank branch on Middlebelt on June 20 — both times handing a note to the teller demanding money, then fleeing with the cash.

bank robbery suspect Detroit Man Charged In Pair Of Farmington Hills Bank Robberies

Bank robber caught on camera. (Photo: Farmington Hills police)

No one was hurt.

Browning was arrested in Detroit on Tuesday, at which time police say he confessed to a third bank robbery, at a Citzens bank branch in Southfield, on June 13.

Browning was arraigned in 47th District Court Wednesday on two counts of bank robbery. Bond was set at $50,000 cash or surety and a preliminary exam was scheduled for September 27.

Anyone with additional information about this case is asked to call the FHPD Command Desk at 248-871-2610.

