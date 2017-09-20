Graham Glasgow Left Hanging During Marvin Jones, Golden Tate TD Celebration [VIDEO]

By: Evan Jankens
@kingofthekc
The Detroit Lions are not only undefeated for the 2017 season, but they also have some of the best celebrations for the season thus far.
This preseason after Marvin Jones caught a TD pass, he and Golden Tate performed double dutch.
After Jones scored a TD against the New York Giants on Monday Night Football, Tate once again joined in on the fun and this time they simulated a ping-pong match.
What many didn’t notice with the celebration, Lions guard Graham Glasgow was seen left hanging when he tried to get a high-five.
This afternoon the team tweeted an update with a quote from Tate that said, “We’re going to try to involve him next time. Poor Graham. He just wants to be included.”
How great is this? I love it and do hope that the playmaking Lions get their linemen in on the act as well.
After scoring a TD Sunday night, Falcons RB Devonta Freeman celebrated with one of his linemen, using his arms as a basketball hoop.