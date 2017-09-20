Lions Sign DE George Johnson Going Into Game Against Falcons

Filed Under: Detroit Lions, George Johnson
DETROIT, MI - SEPTEMBER 21: George Johnson #93 of the Detroit Lions celebrates after a second quarter touchdown against the Green Bay Packers at Ford Field on September 21, 2014 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

ALLEN PARK, Mich. (AP) — The Detroit Lions have signed defensive end George Johnson.

Detroit released defensive end Alex Barrett on Wednesday to make room for Johnson on the roster.

Detroit (2-0) hosts the Atlanta Falcons (2-0) on Sunday.

Johnson hasn’t played in the NFL since 2015. He was among Tampa Bay’s final cuts this season and the Buccaneers put him on injured reserve last season with a hip injury. He had a career-high six sacks with the Lions in 2014.

Barrett, an undrafted rookie from San Diego State, assisted on one tackle in two games for the Lions.
___
For more NFL coverage: http://www.pro32.ap.org and http://www.twitter.com/AP_NFL

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch