Man Charged With First Degree Murder In Fatal Shooting Of His Niece

DETROIT (WWJ) – A 57-year-old man has been charged with first degree murder in the shooting death of his adult niece in Detroit.
According to the Wayne County Prosecutor’s Office, Ira C. Ellis of Detroit shot 42-year-old Katherine Grimes — a Detroit mother of two — multiple times Friday morning, at a home in the 15800 block of Winthrop.
Grimes was pronounced dead by EMS at the scene and Ellis was placed under arrest by Detroit police.
Grimes was a caretaker for Ellis’ mother who suffers from dementia, according to reports. Although authorities have not disclosed a possible motive for the killing, a source speaking to WDIV-TV said that Ellis told police he did it because he was “stressed out.”
Ellis was arraigned in 34th District Court Wednesday one count of first degree murder and one count of felony firearm. Bond was denied and he was remanded into custody in the Wayne County Jail.
A probable cause hearing in the case was scheduled for September 27, and a preliminary examination for October 4, 2017 both before Judge Kenneth King.