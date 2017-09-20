Matthew Stafford Co-Favorite To Win NFL MVP, Bovada Says

LAS VEGAS — Matthew Stafford is officially one of the favorites for the NFL Most Valuable Player Award. That’s according to Bovada.

Bovada has updated its odds for the NFL MVP and the Detroit Lions’ signal caller is a co-favorite with Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers to take home the award at the end of the season. That’s right, Stafford has the same odds as Brady and Rodgers to win the NFL MVP.

All three are listed at +500 — or 5-to-1 odds — to win the NFL MVP this year. That means Stafford is ahead of a number of star players, including Derek Carr (+900), last year’s MVP Matt Ryan (+1,000), Jameis Winston (+1,000) and Dak Prescott (+3,300).

The new odds were released after Stafford led the Lions to a convincing 24-10 victory over the New York Giants on Monday Night Football. Ironically, Stafford only threw for 122 yards against the Giants — which was one of the lowest totals of his entire career. However, he was extremely efficient, completing 15 of 21 pass attempts with a pair of touchdown tosses.

The victory over the Giants pushed the Lions to 2-0 for the first time since 2011, and also gave Detroit sole possession of first place in the NFC North Division.

Stafford has thrown for 414 yards, six touchdowns and only one interception through the first two games of the season. He also holds a 70.97 completion percentage with a 114.6 passer rating.

Stafford will have another chance to impress the oddsmakers out in Vegas this week when the defending NFC champions Atlanta Falcons come to town. If Stafford out duels Ryan on Sunday, then this Stafford for MVP train might just take off.