Motorcycle Clubhouse Leveled In Overnight Explosion

DETROIT (WWJ) – A west side Detroit neighborhood was rattled by an overnight explosion that leveled a motorcycle clubhouse.
The explosion happened around 11:15 p.m. Tuesday at the intersection of Dexter Avenue and Webb Street. The building housed the Detroit chapter of the Street Royalty Motorcycle Club — a national organization “dedicated to fun,” according to their webpage.
The building collapsed during the explosion. No injuries were reported.
At this point, authorities aren’t sure what happened. Arson investigators are expected to return to the scene at daylight Wednesday.
Stay with WWJ Newsradio 950 and CBSDetroit.com for the latest.