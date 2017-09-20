Timbers Grant Wish, Sign 5-Year-Old Goalkeeper For Game

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — The Portland Timbers have signed 5-year-old goalkeeper Derrick Tellez to a one-game contract.

Derrick, who is battling a cancerous brain tumor, was signed Wednesday to grant his wish via Make-A-Wish Oregon.

“Derrick is an extremely talented young goalkeeper, and we’re excited to have him signed for this weekend’s game against Orlando City,” said Timbers coach Caleb Porter. “We are pleased to have him join our club and look forward to his contributions.”

We're thrilled to sign 5-yr-old keeper Derrick Tellez to a one-game contract.⚽ Details of his wish: https://t.co/3sLqkjLzAj #WelcomeDerrick pic.twitter.com/5YNzvt3JS9 — Portland Timbers (@TimbersFC) September 20, 2017

We can't wait to see what Derrick brings to the pitch. 💪Here's to @TimberJoey slicing off a slab for our new signing on Sunday!🌲#RCTID pic.twitter.com/zdwkv8JCFG — Portland Timbers (@TimbersFC) September 20, 2017

Yes!! I've heard a lot of great things about this signing. Big pick up 👊🏽 #RCTID https://t.co/JRBsDc9oAs — Zarek Valentin (@ZarekValentin) September 20, 2017

Derrick is the youngest player ever signed by the Timbers in the history of the club (1975-present) #rctid https://t.co/SNnJnwqr2S — Mike Donovan (@TheMikeDonovan) September 20, 2017

Derrick will wear his favorite number, 100. Coach Porter: “We’re excited to have him signed for this weekend’s game against @OrlandoCitySC." pic.twitter.com/4gLcFVu46j — Portland Timbers (@TimbersFC) September 20, 2017

After taking part in training on Friday, Derrick will join his new teammates when they take the field at Providence Park for a match against Orlando City on Sunday. He’ll watch from the bench during warmups and stand with the team for the national anthem before rejoining his family for the game.

He is the youngest player ever signed by the Timbers. He’ll be included in the team’s official photo, scheduled to be taken Friday.

