Timbers Grant Wish, Sign 5-Year-Old Goalkeeper For Game

Filed Under: Derrick Tellez, Portland Timbers
PORTLAND, OR - MARCH 03: Portland Timbers mascot 'Timber Joey' cuts a 'Timber slice' after they scored a goal during the second half of the match against the Minnesota United at Providence Park on March 3, 2017 in Portland, Oregon. The Timbers won the game 5-1. (Photo by Steve Dykes/Getty Images)

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — The Portland Timbers have signed 5-year-old goalkeeper Derrick Tellez to a one-game contract.

Derrick, who is battling a cancerous brain tumor, was signed Wednesday to grant his wish via Make-A-Wish Oregon.

“Derrick is an extremely talented young goalkeeper, and we’re excited to have him signed for this weekend’s game against Orlando City,” said Timbers coach Caleb Porter. “We are pleased to have him join our club and look forward to his contributions.”

After taking part in training on Friday, Derrick will join his new teammates when they take the field at Providence Park for a match against Orlando City on Sunday. He’ll watch from the bench during warmups and stand with the team for the national anthem before rejoining his family for the game.

He is the youngest player ever signed by the Timbers. He’ll be included in the team’s official photo, scheduled to be taken Friday.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch