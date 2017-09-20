Michigan State Police Trooper Killed In Motorcycle Crash

PLAINFIELD TWP. (WWJ) – A Michigan State Police trooper, who was set to be married in a couple of weeks, has died following an accident east of Grand Rapids.
The director of the Michigan State Police says 28-year old Timothy O’Neill was on his motorcycle this morning when he was involved in a crash in Kent County’s Plainfield Township. He later died of his injuries at Spectrum Health Butterworth hospital.
“It is with a very heavy heart that I confirm the death of one of our own,” Col. Kriste Kibbey Etue said. “I ask that you please keep his family and friends in your thoughts and prayers in the difficult days ahead.”
O’Neill enlisted with the MSP in January of 2014, graduating as a member of the 126th Trooper Recruit School, and has served at the Rockford Post his entire career. He’s survived by his fiancée — with whom he was planning a wedding for October 7 — as well as his mother, father, brother and sister.
It’s unclear at this time if any charges are possible in connection with O’Neill’s death. The crash, at around 7:45 a.m. near the intersection of Wolverine Boulevard NE and Belding Road NE, remains under investigation.
In a statement Etue, thanked hospital staff for their outstanding care, and law enforcement partners and emergency responders for their assistance at the scene and continued support.