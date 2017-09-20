Hamtramck, Hit-and-run, Arraigned
Two Suspects Involved In Hamtramck Hit-And-Run Were Arraigned Wednesday

Filed Under: arraigned, Hamtramck, hit and run

HAMTRAMCK (WWJ) — Two suspects were arraigned in court Wednesday for their involvement in a hit-and-run accident over the weekend in Hamtramck.

Police say the driver and passenger are facing several charges. The driver is facing three charges: failure to stop at the scene of an accident resulting in serious impairment or death, operating while license suspended, revoked or denied causing serious injury, and tampering with evidence. The passenger faces two charges: failure to stop at the scene of an accident resulting in serious impairment or death, and tampering with evidence.

Investigators say tips from the community helped them apprehend the suspects.

The victim, who is reported as a 5-year-old boy, remains in critical condition. He was struck by a silver early 2000’s model Chevy Impala Saturday afternoon.

The incident occurred on Zinow Street.

