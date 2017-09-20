UPS To Hire 95,000 For Holiday Season: Apply Now

DETROIT (WWJ) – UPS is on a hiring blitz ahead of the busy holiday shipping season.
The delivery service announced Wednesday that it is hiring about 95,000 seasonal employees to support the anticipated increase in package volume that begins in November and continues through January 2018.
The full- and part-time seasonal positions include primarily package handlers, drivers and driver-helpers.
UPS CEO David Abney said seasonal jobs often lead to permanent employment and even careers for some. Over the last three years, 35 percent of the people UPS hired for seasonal package handler jobs were later hired in a permanent position when the holidays were over.
“We offer flexible shifts and full- and part-time positions,” Abney said in a statement. “If you are a student, a working mom or just looking to make extra money for the holidays, we have a job for you.”
Permanent UPS jobs – including part-time jobs — come with excellent pay and benefits, including healthcare and retirement benefits.
Interested job seekers can easily apply for holiday season opportunities by visiting UPSjobs.com. Applicants must apply online. UPS will also be recruiting on campuses at upcoming NCAA college football games this fall.