Pedestrian Struck, Killed While Crossing Woodward In Royal Oak

ROYAL OAK (WWJ) – A 37-year-old Madison Heights man has died after he was struck by a vehicle on Woodward Avenue in Royal Oak.
According to Royal Oak police, a 51-year-old Oakland Township woman was driving southbound on Woodward in the second lane from the west side curb when she struck the pedestrian, as he tried to cross Woodward at Ravena Ave., north of 13 Mile Rd., Tuesday night.
Royal Oak officers responded to the scene, at around 10:15 p.m., and the man was rushed to Beaumont Hospital where he died of his injuries.
It’s unclear at this time if the driver, who was not injured, may face any charges. She was determined not to be under the influence of alcohol, according to police.
Police said a preliminary investigation determined that the victim was not using a crosswalk. His name was not immediately released.
As an investigation continues, anyone who witnessed this incident or who has any information is asked to call the Royal Oak Police Criminal Investigation Division, Sgt. Don Swiatkowski at 248-246-3528.