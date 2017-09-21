Barricaded Gunman Peacefully Surrenders After Three Hour Standoff In Detroit

DETROIT (WWJ) — A barricaded gunman has peacefully surrendered in an incident that took place on Detroit’s west side.
After more than three hours of a standoff with a barricaded gunman, Detroit Police were able to talk him into peacefully surrendering. Police originally received a call from the man’s wife about the barricaded gunman incident around 4 p.m. The man’s wife was never in any danger, and was with the police when the incident ended.
The man was last reported outside of his home before he surrendered to authorities. Police had told WWJ Newsradio 950’s Jon Hewett they had been talking with him for the past 30 minutes shortly before he surrendered.
Detroit Police Commander Johnny Thomas said the man recently lost his job and was contemplating suicide.
“He recently lost his job and he is upset,” Thomas said. “He’s been arguing with his wife and he threatened to commit suicide.”
Police said the man was not visually armed with a weapon, but the wife did say there was a gun in the home. Even when the man was outside, police didn’t have a clear view of him until he eventually peacefully surrendered.