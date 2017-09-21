Bloomfield Police: Phony Cash Used To Buy Car Off Craigslist

BLOOMFIELD TWP. (WWJ) – A 23-year-old Detroit woman is jailed on a $50,000 cash bond after she allegedly paid for a car with counterfeit cash.
According to Bloomfield Township police, Destiny Thomas arraigned to meet the victim in the parking lot of Costco on Telegraph Road on September 13 to buy a car he was selling on Craigslist.
The victim took a picture of Thomas holding the vehicle title during the $3,800, transaction; and, according to police, when he took the cash to the bank to make a deposit he was told it was fake.
Thomas was arrested by Troy police the following day while trying to pay for something else with counterfeit money.
Thomas arraigned via video in 48th District Court Friday on one count of uttering & publishing counterfeit bills or notes, and one count of larceny by false pretenses – $1,000 to $20,000. Police said a high bond was set due to Thomas’ “extensive criminal history.”
She is due back in court for a hearing on Wednesday, October 2.
The victim’s car was recovered.