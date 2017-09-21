Chance Of Record-Setting September Heat This Weekend

DETROIT (WWJ) – Friday might be the first day of fall, but this hot and humid weather will make it feel like summertime all weekend long.
Forecasters say we actually have a chance to break a record over the next few days as temperatures tick near 90 degrees in some spots across southeast Michigan.
Here’s a look at the forecast from the CBS Detroit weather team:
Thursday — Some clouds this morning will give way to generally sunny skies this afternoon. High 86F. Low 67F.
Friday — A few passing clouds, otherwise generally sunny. High 84F. Low 66F.
Saturday — Full day of sunshine. Highs in the upper 80s and lows in the mid 60s.
Sunday — Sunny. High 86F. Low 62F.
Monday — Plenty of Sun. High 85F. Low 64F.
