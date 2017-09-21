Dearborn Police Continue To Search For Man Who Stole Tools, Tool Box

DEARBORN (WWJ) — A man who is stealing tools from commercial vans is on the loose in the Dearborn.
Dearborn Police announced earlier today that they are still searching for a man who allegedly stole assorted tools and a tool box from multiple commercial vans. The incident occurred on June 30 in the area of Michigan avenue near Gulley in Dearborn.
The suspect was caught on camera walking away from the scene, indicating he may be living or staying in the area.
The alleged suspect is characterized as an older white male, balding with short white hair and wearing glasses. The suspect also appears to have tattoos on both of his arms. He was wearing a red or brown flannel shirt with graphics on the front — possibly a Native American photograph — and gray shorts.
A reward of $1,000 is being offered by the Dearborn Police for any information that leads to an arrest. If you have any information please contact Dearborn Police at 313-943-3030.