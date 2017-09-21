Stealing Tools, Dearborn, Dearborn Police, Vehicle Larceny
CBS 6226905 West 11 Mile Road Southfield, MI 48033 Station Phone: 248-355-7000 Twitter | Facebook     Email / Contact Forms Web Team Community Affairs Local TV Programming Sales Inquiries Technical/Reception Network FAQ/Feedback  WWJ-TV is part of the CBS Television Stations Group (as is sister station WKBD), one of the largest broadcast groups in the country. […]
WWJ Newsradio 950LISTEN LIVE | TOP NEWS | TRAFFIC | WEATHER | PROMOTIONS | EVENTS Welcome to WWJ Newsradio 950 on CBSDetroit.com! Welcome to WWJ Newsradio 950 – Detroit’s ONLY all news radio station, with accurate and dependable traffic and weather updates on the 8s, 24 hours-a-day. WWJ Newsradio 950 has joined forces with 97.1 The Ticket and CBS 62 to give you […]
97.1 The TicketToday’s Detroit Sports News | Today’s Weather Forecast | Promotions About 97.1 The Ticket 26455 American Drive Southfield, MI 48034 Call the in-studio line at (248) 539-9797. (248) 327-2900 Map Directions Send a comment or suggestion to the CBS Detroit web team. Programming feedback can be sent to: Jimmy Powers, 97.1 The Ticket Program Director Market Manager: debbie.kenyon@cbsradio.com Contesting […]
CBS Sports Radio 1270Today’s Detroit Sports News | Today’s Weather Forecast | Contests | Promotions About CBS Sports Radio 1270 26455 American Drive Southfield, MI 48034 (248) 327-2900 Map Directions Send a comment or suggestion to the CBS Detroit web team. Programming feedback can be sent to: Jimmy Powers, CBS Sports Radio 1270 Program Director Market Manager: debbie.kenyon@cbsradio.com Advertising questions: […]

Dearborn Police Continue To Search For Man Who Stole Tools, Tool Box

Filed Under: Dearborn, Dearborn Police, Stealing Tools, Vehicle Larceny

DEARBORN (WWJ) — A man who is stealing tools from commercial vans is on the loose in the Dearborn.

tool robber Dearborn Police Continue To Search For Man Who Stole Tools, Tool Box

Suspect in tools robbery (Photo: Dearborn Police)

Dearborn Police announced earlier today that they are still searching for a man who allegedly stole assorted tools and a tool box from multiple commercial vans. The incident occurred on June 30 in the area of Michigan avenue near Gulley in Dearborn.

The suspect was caught on camera walking away from the scene, indicating he may be living or staying in the area.

The alleged suspect is characterized as an older white male, balding with short white hair and wearing glasses. The suspect also appears to have tattoos on both of his arms. He was wearing a red or brown flannel shirt with graphics on the front — possibly a Native American photograph — and gray shorts.

A reward of $1,000 is being offered by the Dearborn Police for any information that leads to an arrest. If you have any information please contact Dearborn Police at 313-943-3030.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch