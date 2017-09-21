CBS 6226905 West 11 Mile Road Southfield, MI 48033 Station Phone: 248-355-7000 Twitter | Facebook     Email / Contact Forms Web Team Community Affairs Local TV Programming Sales Inquiries Technical/Reception Network FAQ/Feedback  WWJ-TV is part of the CBS Television Stations Group (as is sister station WKBD), one of the largest broadcast groups in the country. […]
WWJ Newsradio 950LISTEN LIVE | TOP NEWS | TRAFFIC | WEATHER | PROMOTIONS | EVENTS Welcome to WWJ Newsradio 950 on CBSDetroit.com! Welcome to WWJ Newsradio 950 – Detroit’s ONLY all news radio station, with accurate and dependable traffic and weather updates on the 8s, 24 hours-a-day. WWJ Newsradio 950 has joined forces with 97.1 The Ticket and CBS 62 to give you […]
97.1 The TicketToday’s Detroit Sports News | Today’s Weather Forecast | Promotions About 97.1 The Ticket 26455 American Drive Southfield, MI 48034 Call the in-studio line at (248) 539-9797. (248) 327-2900 Map Directions Send a comment or suggestion to the CBS Detroit web team. Programming feedback can be sent to: Jimmy Powers, 97.1 The Ticket Program Director Market Manager: debbie.kenyon@cbsradio.com Contesting […]
CBS Sports Radio 1270Today’s Detroit Sports News | Today’s Weather Forecast | Contests | Promotions About CBS Sports Radio 1270 26455 American Drive Southfield, MI 48034 (248) 327-2900 Map Directions Send a comment or suggestion to the CBS Detroit web team. Programming feedback can be sent to: Jimmy Powers, CBS Sports Radio 1270 Program Director Market Manager: debbie.kenyon@cbsradio.com Advertising questions: […]

Detroit Lions RB Ameer Abdullah To Receive Ed Block Courage Award

Filed Under: Ameer Abdullah, Detroit Lions
DETROIT, MI - AUGUST 25: Ameer Abdullah #21 of the Detroit Lions tries to get around the tackle of Kyle Van Noy #53 of the New England Patriots in the first quarter during a preseason game at Ford Field on August 25, 2017 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

DETROIT — Detroit Lions RB Ameer Abdullah will be honored as the Ed Block Courage Award recipient at the 24th annual Detroit Lions Courage House Dinner on Tuesday, October 3, 2017 at Ford Field. The dinner annually benefits HAVEN, Oakland County’s center for the prevention and treatment of domestic violence and sexual assault.

The dinner has raised more than $2.2 million for HAVEN over the last 23 years.

The Ed Block Courage Award annually goes to a Lions player who exemplifies sportsmanship and has overcome injury and/or adversity to excel on the field. During his rookie campaign in 2015, Abdullah suffered a shoulder injury late in the season. He continued to compete and play with the injury and had surgery when the season ended in early 2016. After months of rehabilitation, Abdullah returned to form and was named starting running back in 2016. Unfortunately, he injured his foot during Week 2 of the 2016 season and was unable to appear in any remaining games. The third-year veteran once again made a full recovery and has appeared in both games of the 2017 season for 116 rushing yards to date.

“The same patience, discipline, hard work and passion he displays in his play and recovery from injury he also utilizes as cornerstones for life outside of football,” said Detroit Lions Head Trainer Kevin Bastin. “Ameer is deeply involved in the Detroit community and is a true difference maker in the lives and causes that he embraces. Though he has faced his own challenges, Ameer uses his platform to help and support those deserving of a better life.”

Previous Ed Block Award Recipients include: LB Ken Fantetti (1984), G/T Keith Dorney (1985), C Steve Mott (1986), CB Duane Galloway (1987), WR Carl Bland (1988), LB Jimmy Williams (1989), CB Bruce McNorton (1990), G Mike Utley (1991), G Ken Dallafior (1992) and C Kevin Glover (1993), LB Victor Jones (1994), WR Aubrey Matthews (1995), S Bennie Blades (1996), T Ray Roberts (1997), LB George Jamison (1998), DL Dan Owens (1999), DT James Jones (2000), QB Charlie Batch (2001), FB Cory Schlesinger (2002), DE Robert Porcher (2003), DE Jared DeVries (2004), LB Boss Bailey (2005), the late Lions’ director of security Ricky Sandoval (2006), RB Kevin Jones (2007), S Daniel Bullocks (2008), T Jeff Backus (2009), K Jason Hanson (2010), QB Shaun Hill (2011), RB Jahvid Best (2012), WR Nate Burleson (2013), WR Calvin Johnson (2014), RB Joique Bell (2015), QB Matthew Stafford (2016).

Lions Legend Mike Lucci will be presented with the Ricky Sandoval Award. The Ricky Sandoval Award recognizes individuals that have made contributions both in sports and in the community. The award is named in honor of the late Lions director of security who lost his battle with pancreatic cancer in July 2009.

Past Ricky Sandoval Award Recipients have been: Steve Yzerman (2004), Roger Penske (2005), Jerome Bettis (2006), Charlie Sanders (2007), Lem Barney and Dave Bing (co-recipients in 2008), Mike Utley (2009), Eric Hipple (2010), Tim Pendell (2011), Doug English (2012), Kent Falb (2013), Dean Kleinschmidt (2014), Mitch Albom (2015) and Lomas Brown (2016).

To purchase tickets or inquire about sponsoring the Lions’ Courage House Dinner please visit http://www.detroitlions.com/courage-house.html or contact Sheela Manyam at 248.799.6668.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch