Detroit Pistons’ Rookie Luke Kennard To Help Kick-Off CVS Pharmacy’s Free Health Screenings In Detroit

DETROIT — As the future of healthcare in our country presents many unknowns, many Americans are still facing barriers to quality care, such as cost and access. In an effort to help people overcome these challenges, CVS Health is providing Detroit-area residents with free blood pressure, Body Mass Index and glucose levels screenings, as well as smoking cessation counseling and referrals to local low-cost or no-cost primary care physicians during its Project Health event, the company’s annual free health and wellness services campaign.
This is one of first of 45 events in the Detroit area through December. To help kick-off these events, Michigan State Representative Stephanie Chang and Detroit Pistons’ Rookie Luke Kennard will be in attendance to discuss the importance of increasing access to care for Detroit residents, as well as take a tour of the screening stations.