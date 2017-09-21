Westland Man Convicted In Rape Of 18-Year-Old Flight Attendant

ROMULUS (WWJ) – A Westland man has been found guilty of raping a young flight attendant at a hotel near Detroit Metro Airport.
According to prosecutors, in June of last year, 44-year-old Dwuan Parkman targeted the 18-year-old victim, tailing her taxi from a restaurant to the Romulus Day’s Inn where she was staying. He followed the teen to her room, broke in and sexually assaulted her.
Parkman turned himself in after surveillance images were released police showed him arriving at the hotel, on Middlebelt near I-94, around the same time as the victim and loitering around.
A mistrial was declared in March when a jury failed to reach a verdict in the case. This time around a jury convicted Parkman on one count of criminal sexual conduct – first degree, one count of criminal sexual conduct- third degree and one count of home invasion – first degree.
Sentencing for Parkman is set for Thursday, October 5, before Judge Michael Hathaway.