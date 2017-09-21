Macomb County Dad Jailed, Baby Girl Hospitalized After Alleged Abuse

HARRISON TWP. (WWJ) – A 27-year-old father has been charged in a shocking case of child abuse in Harrison Township.
According to the Macomb County Sheriff’s Office, the victim in the case is a 2-month-old white female who showed signs of abuse when she was examined during a scheduled doctor’s visit on Tuesday.
The baby girl was transferred to St. John Hospital in Detroit, and deputies were called to look into the case.
Sheriff’s detectives interview the infant’s parents and others at the child’s home; and her father, Matthew Lee Virgin, was arrested. He remains lodged at the Macomb County Jail, charged by the Macomb County Prosecutor’s Office with one count of first degree child abuse, which carries a penalty of up to life in prison.
An arraignment for Virgin was scheduled for Thursday afternoon in 41-B District Court in Clinton Township.
Authorities did not release any details about the alleged abuse, but did say the child remains hospitalized in stable condition.