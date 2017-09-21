Man, Woman Try To Abduct Boy From Bus Stop In Small City Near Flint

CLIO, Mich. (WWJ) — A man and woman tried to kidnap a boy from the bus stop on Thursday in a small city just north of Flint.
WJRT reported that Clio Area Schools sent home a letter to parents Thursday after two people tried to abduct a middle school student from his bus stop. The boy was reportedly standing at the bus stop around 7:05 a.m. on Thursday when a car stopped, and a woman in the back seat opened her door. Then, a man inside the vehicle said “get the boy in the car.”
The middle school student ran home and told his mother about the incident.
The car is described as a four-door white sedan with a red stripe.
The Clio Area Schools Superintendent — Fletcher Spears III — said in the letter sent home to parents that they should discuss the danger of strangers and always walk with others.
Police did not issue any updates on the incident, according to WJRT.