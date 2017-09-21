Mayor: Southfield Is Perfect For Amazon’s Second Headquarters

SOUTHFIELD (WWJ) — Amazon is planning on investing billions of dollars in construction of its second headquarters, and Southfield’s mayor says it has the perfect location.

Mayor Ken Siver says the city is in possession of the former Northland Mall site, which closed in 2015. The site has 125 acres, making it a perfect location for the company in the eyes of Siver. That’s why they’ve already submitted paperwork.

“We’ve submitted our entry to the state and economic development people. They are moving this on to Amazon,” Siver said. “This would be an incredible win for the city. We believe that the Northland site is prime real estate.”

Siver went on to also say the site of the former Northland Mall is in a centralized location that offers plenty to a company like Amazon.

“It’s intersected by two major mile roads as well as two freeways,” Siver said. “When you look at the whole metro area it is centrally located, and there is housing nearby, a hospital and so on. We think it is a very attractive site.”

Businessman Dan Gilbert has also made it known that Detroit is very interested in bringing Amazon to the Motor City, and he has a team that is putting together a bid.

Cities have until Oct. 19 to submit their application to Amazon. A number of cities are interested in landing the company’s second headquarters, including Chicago, Toronto, Atlanta, Boston and Denver.