Mejier Now Selling ‘Misfit Produce’ At Discount Price

DETROIT (WWJ) – It looks kind of bad, but still tastes good. That’s the description of the grocery items that qualify for Meijer’s new Misfit Produce program.

The Grand Rapids-based retailer is packaging and selling what it calls “cosmetically challenged”vegetables and fruits at a reduced price.

Meijer rolled out the program earlier this month and, while it may not been much to look at, officials say stores have already sold over 250,000 pounds of the produce that’s been marked down 20 to 40 percent.

“Meijer offers more than 600 types of produce, so the Misfits program has been an incredible extension to our overall selection,” said Peter Vail, Vice President of Produce, Deli and Bakery for Meijer, in a media release. “There is an inner beauty of this perfectly-imperfect produce. Our customers have responded well to the produce made available through the Misfits program.”

Misfits produce items vary week to week, based on their availability, and may include apples, bell peppers, lemons, limes and sweet potatoes. Customers should look for prominently displayed Misfits bins and signage in the produce section of their local Meijer store.

“We understand there is produce left in the field because farmers don’t think there is a market for it,” says Craig Arneson, Robinson Fresh general manager of the north region. “With the Misfits program, farmers have an outlet to sell more produce and customers have an opportunity to save money and help reduce waste.”

Currently, the United Nations estimates between 20 percent and 40 percent of produce harvested each year is thrown away because it does not meet accepted standards for store shelves. Nearly half of the available food supply in the U.S. is never eaten, according to the National Institutes of Health, wasting an estimated 35 tons of food per year. When food waste cannot be donated to feed hungry people, Meijer strives to recycle it through composting, anaerobic digestion or animal feed. Last year, Meijer recycled over 47.8 million pounds of food waste.

It should be noted that some other grocery stores, including some Whole Foods locations, have similar “misfit” food programs in place.