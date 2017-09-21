Michigan Health Chief Faces Key Hearing In Flint Water Case

FLINT, Mich. (WWJ/AP) – A Michigan official blamed for the death of a man who had Legionnaires’ disease faces a key hearing to determine whether he will face trial for involuntary manslaughter.

Nick Lyon is head of the Department of Health and Human Services. He’s accused of failing to alert the public in a timely manner about a Legionnaires’ outbreak in the Flint area in 2014-15. If convicted, he could face up to 15 years in prison.

A judge must decide whether there’s enough evidence to send Lyon to trial in the death of an 85-year-old man. The hearing starts Thursday but could last weeks.

Robert Skidmore was diagnosed with Legionnaires’ six months before his death from congestive heart failure. Skidmore was born in Flint, raised a family there and lived his entire life in and around the blue collar town. Lyon’s attorney, however, notes Skidmore’s home didn’t use Flint water.

Skidmore was one of 12 people to die from the disease and nearly 100 cases of people being sickened from it.

Flint began using water from the Flint River while under state emergency management, but did not treat it to reduce corrosion. Toxic lead from old plumbing leached into the water system, causing elevated levels in children and leaving residents to drink and bathe with bottled or filtered water.

Some experts also have linked the water to Legionnaires’ disease, a type of pneumonia caused by bacteria that thrive in warm water and infect the lungs. People can get sick if they inhale mist or vapor, typically from cooling systems.

Skidmore was admitted to a hospital in June 2015 with symptoms consistent with pneumonia. He died at home six months later.

Lyon also is charged with misconduct in office for allegedly obstructing university researchers who are studying if the surge in cases was linked to the Flint River.

© Copyright 2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.