Police Search For Three Suspects Linked To Home Invasion In Dearborn

DEARBORN (WWJ) — Police in Dearborn are asking for the public’s health in locating three young men who are suspected of a home invasion and multiple vehicle larcenies.
Police say the three suspects committed multiple crimes, including an alleged home invasion and multiple vehicle larcenies on Sept. 16.
Police have identified one of the suspects as 19-year-old Dadontae Owens of Detroit. Owens is a black male with black hair and brown eyes. Police say he is 5-foot-7.
Authorities have not been able to identify the other two suspects. Based on a security photo, both are black males with dark hair. One of the suspects is taller and skinny, while the other appears to be shorter and heavier.
Dearborn Police are offering a reward of $1,000 for any information that can lead to an arrest. Anyone with information is asked to call the Dearborn Police Department at 313-943-3030.