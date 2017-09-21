Redevelopment Of Detroit Vacant Catholic School Into Housing Announced

DETROIT (WWJ) — Detroit’s mayor says it’s a sign that the city’s revitalization is moving into the neighborhoods.
Mayor Mike Duggan announced today that through a partnership between the city, the Archdiocese of Detroit, and developers, the vacant Catholic school — Transfiguration Academy — will be turned into 23 residential units. The vacant Catholic school is located near Mound and McNichols.
Duggan said this project is another indicator that these kinds of unique redevelopments are possible in Detroit.
“We’re starting to see school buildings that people thought could never be redeveloped again starting to get reused for housing, and that is an exciting thing that the neighborhoods are coming back to that extent,” Duggan said earlier today.
Eighteen abandoned homes near the school in the Banglatown neighborhood on the city’s east side will also be torn down.
Construction on the $6.4 million project will begin in 12 months.
Duggan said this is another sign that revitalization is continuing in Detroit neighborhoods, and should continue to attract more people to the city.
“We want to make these neighborhoods attractive to everybody,” Duggan said. “When you look at schools like this — solidly built buildings — it seemed like it made a lot of sense.”