Report: NFL Players Ask League To Support Campaign

ATLANTA, GA - SEPTEMBER 17: NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell talks with former NFL quarterback Michael Vick before the game between the Green Bay Packers and the Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on September 17, 2017 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

By The Associated Press

A group of current and former NFL players has asked Commissioner Roger Goodell for the league’s support for their campaign for racial equality and criminal justice reform.

Yahoo Sports is reporting the players sent a 10-page memo to Goodell and NFL executive Troy Vincent in August asking for money, political involvement and other commitments from the league. It also asked the NFL to recognize the month of November as activism awareness month.

The website reports Wednesday night that Seattle Seahawks defensive end Michael Bennett, Philadelphia Eagles safety Malcolm Jenkins and receiver Torrey Smith, and former NFL receiver Anquan Boldin co-authored the letter.

The NFL declined comment when asked about the memo by Yahoo Sports. The players behind the letter didn’t return requests for comment or declined to speak about it, according to the website.

