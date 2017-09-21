Thousands In Macomb, Oakland Counties Without Power Tonight

TROY (WWJ) — DTE Energy is working to restore power to about 8,500 customers in Macomb and Oakland counties.
The areas effected includes Sterling Heights, Clawson and Troy.
There is no word yet on the cause of the outages, but service is expected to be restored later tonight.
Troy Police Department has been tweeting about the outage, telling residents to avoid driving in the southeast corner of the city where traffic lights are out.
The police department later tweeted that the lights are working again thanks to generators.
The Troy Police Department also tweeted that they “will be patrolling areas impacted by power outage tonight.”
Stay with WWJ Newsradio 950 and CBS Detroit for updates on this power outage.