Tigers Announce 2018 Spring Training Home Schedule

Filed Under: Detroit Tigers, Spring Training

DETROIT – The Detroit Tigers today announced the club’s Grapefruit League home game schedule for 2018 Spring Training in Lakeland, Florida.

Next spring will mark the Tigers 82nd season at state-of-the-art TigerTown in Lakeland, extending the longest-standing relationship between a Major League team and a current Spring Training host city. The 2018 spring season marks the club’s 53rd consecutive season of exhibition play at Publix Field at Joker Marchant Stadium.

The Tigers will open the exhibition schedule on Thursday, February 22 as the club plays host to Florida Southern College in the annual matchup against the Moccasins. The Tigers open the home portion of the Grapefruit League schedule against the Toronto Blue Jays on Saturday, February 24.

The home schedule is highlighted by visits from the New York Yankees on Tuesday, March 6, Saturday, March 17 and Tuesday, March 20 and the Toronto Blue Jays on Saturday, February 24 and Wednesday, March 7, while the New York Mets will visit Publix Field on Friday, March 9 and the Washington Nationals on Monday, March 12.

The 2018 Spring Training home schedule is subject to change. The full Spring Training schedule will be released at a later date.

Full season ticket packages, flex plans and group tickets for the 2018 Tigers Spring Training exhibition season will be available in the coming weeks at Publix Field at Joker Marchant Stadium. Additionally, individual game tickets will be available for purchase starting January 13th at the TigerTown box office. For additional ticket information and special group pricing, call the Lakeland ticket office at (863) 686-8075 or visit tigers.com/springtraining.

