Tips Wanted In Murder Of ‘Sunny’ Mother Of 3 During Visit To Detroit

DETROIT (WWJ) – Family members are pleading for tips in the case of a 37-year-old woman murdered while visiting Detroit.

Crime Stoppers of Michigan is offering a cash reward of up to $2,500 for information in the death of Huntington, West Virgina resident Sunshine Renae Midkiff — who went by the nickname “Sunny.”

The mother of three was found fatally shot shortly after 1 a.m. on Thursday, September 7, at Cloverdale and Intervale on the city’s west side.

Her mother, Marlean Midkiff told WWJ Newsradio 950 her daughter was with a friend who has family in Detroit, and was in the city for only a short time when she was killed.

She said her daughter loved spending time with her family, enjoyed shopping and travel, and was just a fun-loving person all around.

“She was beautiful — the sunshine of our family,” Marlean Midkiff said. “She had a beautiful smile…she was just gorgeous, and always really helpful at family functions.”

Sunshine Midkiff spent some time in prison in 2015 after pleading guilty to federal charges for selling heroin. Her mother said, however, that all that’s in the past, and she does not believer he daughter’s death had anything to do with it. “We’ve had a lot of conversations lately and she was doing great.”

Marlean Midkiff is hoping that someone out there knows something that will help investigators find the shooter.

“Please help us get that monster who did this to our daughter,” she said. “They took her away from us for no reason; there could be no reason.”

Sunshine Midkiff left behind three sons: 19-year-old Austin, 12-year-old Riley and 11-year-old Kaleb.

Anyone with information about this crime should call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP. Tips may also be submitted online at this link, or by texting CSM and the tip to CRIMES (2746370). As always, tipsters may stay 100 percent anonymous, will not be asked their name, to speak to police or to testify in court.

Cash rewards are paid by Crime Stoppers upon an arrest in a case.