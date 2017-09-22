Calm Down Everyone, This Is Just Halloween Decoration [PHOTO]

By: Evan Jankens

@kingofthekc

Even though the temperature is nearing 90 degrees today, Halloween is still getting close.

Is it too early for decorations though? I haven’t seen any up in my neighborhood yet, but they have started to appear in Greene County, Tennessee.

The decorations are so good that the Sheriff’s Department in Greene County had to issue a statement on their Facebook page saying, “ATTENTION EVERYONE!!! For those of you driving on Chuckey Pike in Greene County: THIS IS A HALLOWEEN DECORATION! Do NOT call 911 reporting a dead body. Instead, congratulate the homeowner on a great display.”

We should all take a moment and tell this person how awesome their decorations actually are.

According to bbc.com:

The supposed victim in Greene County, Tennessee, turned out to be a scarily realistic, early Halloween decoration. The department said it had received calls about a “suspicious person lying in a driveway with bloody handprints on the garage”. Officers investigated, only to find it was a puppet stuffed with straw.

If you have ever done any decorations similar to this I would love to see them and feel free to tweet them my way.