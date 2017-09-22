CMU Student From Metro Detroit Killed In Crash

CANTON (WWJ) – A 21-year-old Central Michigan University student from Canton has been killed in a car crash.

Gratiot County Sheriff’s deputies say Taylor Dalian died around 2 a.m. Thursday after her car went off US 127 and hit a guardrail near St. Charles Road in Emerson Township, about 25 miles south of the school’s Mount Pleasant campus.

Police say alcohol is not a factor in the crash, which remains under investigation.

No other vehicles were involved.

A GoFundMe account established to help Dalian’s family pay for a funeral has raised more than $7,000 as of Friday morning.

