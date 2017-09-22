Dandy Oil In Clarkston Has Liquor License Suspended For Selling To Minors

CLARKSTON (WWJ) — Dandy Oil in Clarkston has had its liquor license suspended by the state after it allegedly sold alcohol to minors.
Michigan Liquor Control Commission says it happened on three separate occasions, where the clerk either didn’t ask for an ID or completed the transactions when the minors buying alcohol told the clerk that they didn’t have the ID on them.
The three decoy incidents occurred between April and December of last year. The Michigan Liquor Control Commission ordered the suspension during a hearing that took place in Southfield on Thursday.
The store will serve a 15-day suspension from Friday, Sept. 29 through Friday, Oct. 13.
Dandy Oil, located in the Citgo gas station at the corner of Maybee Road and Sashabaw Road, has failed controlled buys 12 separate times, has been fined over $8,150, and has had its liquor license suspended for three days in the past.