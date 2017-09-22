Lions Sign DE Alex Barrett To Practice Squad

OAKLAND, CA - AUGUST 15: Detroit Lions helmets sit on the sideline during their preseason game against the Oakland Raiders at O.co Coliseum on August 15, 2014 in Oakland, California. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

Allen Park, Mich. – The Detroit Lions announced today that they have signed DE Alex Barrett to the team’s practice squad and released DE Earl Okine from the practice squad.

Barrett returns to Detroit after originally joining the team as an undrafted rookie free agent out of San Diego State this season. He began the 2017 season on the active roster, where he appeared in the team’s first two games of the season and recorded one tackle.

In the 2017 preseason, Barrett saw action in all four games and finished with 10 tackles (eight solo) and one sack.

