Man Found Dead Behind Family Dollar In Detroit

DETROIT (WWJ) – Detroit police are investigating after a body was found behind a Family Dollar on Gratiot on the city’s east side.
The victim, a young man, was discovered at around 8:30 a.m., according to police. Investigators believe the body was there for several hours and that the man was fatally shot overnight.
Police have not released the victim’s identity, but say he is a black male in his 20s.
Police have not described any possible suspects. Investigators remained on the scene Friday afternoon.
Anyone who witnessed this crime or who has any information should all Detroit police at 313-267-4600