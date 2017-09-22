Family Worried About Missing Fraser Man After Ominous Facebook Post

FRASER (WWJ) – Family members refuse to give up hope in the search for a Fraser man who has been missing for over a month.
Crime Stoppers of Michigan is now offering a cash reward of up to $2,500 for the tip that leads to the whereabouts of 53-year-old Carl Douglas Jones. Authorities say he was last in contact with loved ones on Saturday, August 12, when he posted on Facebook that he was going to bring harm to himself.
He has not been seen or heard from since
According to investigators, phone records show Jones last known whereabouts was in the area of 9 Mile Road and Dequindre. Jones has reportedly suffers from mental illness has struggled with substance abuse.
Anyone who may have seen this missing man or who has any information that could help is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP. Tips may also be submitted online at this link, or by texting CSM and the tip to CRIMES (2746370). As always, tipsters may stay 100 percent anonymous, will not be asked their name, to speak to police or to testify in court.